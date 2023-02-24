Horrifying video captured the moment two gunmen opened fire in a Brazilian pool hall — killing seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, who had laughed at them for losing.

The depraved men lost two consecutive games in Sinop City, in the state of Mato Grosso, on Tuesday and further lost it when the crowd laughed at their misfortune, Newsflash reported.

The chilling footage shows one of the men lining up the victims against the wall at gunpoint while his companion grabs a shotgun from a pickup truck.

In a few seconds, the man with the pump-action shotgun begins his terrifying assault, shooting a man in a white T-shirt at point-blank range.

He continues his barrage, picking his targets one by one as the other man joins in with his handgun.

Before fleeing, the killers grabbed small amounts of cash and a woman’s purse.

As people crumple to the floor, others scramble for their lives and run out into the street. One woman is seen holding up her arms as the gunmen leave the scene of the massacre.

On their way out, the killers grab small amounts of cash on pool tables, as well as a woman’s purse.

Six people died instantly.

A seventh was pronounced dead later.

Police said the gunmen — Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27– went to get more money after losing the first game but lost again later.

“The way it happened, it is clear that some victims may not even have been involved with the game that was taking place at the establishment,” he said.

The gunmen are reportedly still at large.