One of Ghana’s leading insurance brands, Star Assurance Company Limited, has urged employers to protect their staff who may be injured or become ill at work by signing up for the Workmen’s Compensation Insurance Policy.

The Product Development Manager, Mr. Michael Adomako, speaking to a cross-section of the Company’s stakeholders at the 2022 edition of its Stakeholder Engagement Series, said an injured employee should not suffer a diminution in earnings while he or she undergoes treatment for injuries sustained through an accident arising out of, and in the course of, employment.

“Even in the unfortunate event where the injury results in death or serious and permanent incapacity, the policy provides for a capital sum for the dependents /beneficiaries of the employee,” Mr. Adomako said.

“Indeed, the Workmen’s Compensation Insurance Policy is a win-win for both Employer and Employee as the employer is protected from civil suits from its workers who become injured on the job,” he added.

The policy which derives from the Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1987 PNDC Law 187, covers death, diseases, illness and injury sustained by employees arising out of and during the course of work.

The law clearly states that employees should be mandatorily compensated in the unfortunate event of injury arising out of work.

This policy provides great relief to employers and the amount payable in the event of work mishap could be quite substantial, up to a monthly income of ninety-six (96) months in the event of permanent disability and up to a monthly income of sixty (60) months in case of death.

The Stakeholder Engagement Series is part of the company’s effort to educate the general public on the crucial role insurance plays in alleviating people’s fear of sudden misfortune by mitigating loss through services and or financial compensation.

By extension, it contributes to the social protection of citizens by enhancing their financial security and peace of mind.

