The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) scheme is the best pension scheme workers can get anywhere. This is according to its Director-General, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang.

He explained that the management of SSNIT has been carrying out indexation to meet the rising rate of inflation.

This, he said, is part of the reasons the scheme is best for workers.

He made these statements during the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)’s Investment Forum held at the GNAT Hall on Wednesday, June 29.

“SSNIT undertakes indexation every year and the indexation matches inflation. SSNIT is aware of that and so we compensate for inflation,” he said.

“I will urge people not to throw the baby out with the bad water. The narrative is that SSNIT is not good, people connived with their employers not to pay their SSNIT, but the SSNIT scheme is the best that you can ever get anywhere else as far as pension is concerned. If you don’t join to contribute, you are harming yourself,” he added.

He further indicated that management is going to roll out a programme to educate the people on the need to join SSNIT.

“We are going to roll out programmes to get people to come and join SSNIT because it is the best thing they can do for themselves,” he said.