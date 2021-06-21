Three persons have been crushed at Asabaham on the Kasoa – Amasaman road in the Ga South Municipality.

The trio, all males, believed to be in their 20s, died on the spot after a private car with registration number GN 2044- 17 ran over them.

A witness, Gabriel Ahakye, told Adom News the vehicle was travelling from Kasoa towards Ashalaja but unfortunately hit the victims who were crossing the road to the opposite direction.

The speeding driver attempted to flee the scene after the incident in the wee hours of Monday but was accosted by irate residents.

Two of the deceased

Residents, who have bemoaned the incessant accidents on the stretch, took to the street to demand the construction of speed ramps.

They have since given the Ga South Municipal Assembly and Ghana Highways Authority one week ultimatum to construct speed ramps to help safe lives.

They have threatened to mount roadblocks on the Kasoa-Amasaman main road if their pleas are not adhered to.

Gyaasehene of the area, Nii Amafio, disclosed more than 29 people have died through similar incidents from January to June.

According to him, all efforts to get the Assembly to come to their aid have yielded no results .

He has, however, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to, as matter of urgency, come to their aid before the youth take the laws into their own hands.