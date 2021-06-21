Senegal and Liverpool superstar, Sadio Mane, has donated 500,000 pounds (around 694,000 US $) to help in building a hospital in the town of Bambali, his hometown in Senegal.

The small village of Bambali, where Mane was born, did not have a hospital before, and the Senegalese forward decided to pay tribute to his small town by helping in that charitable project.

Très honoré de l’audience que le Chef de l’État, Son Excellence @Macky_Sall m’a accordée. Un bon moment d’échanges sur le football mais aussi sur nos projets sociaux. #Sénégal for Ever 🦁 pic.twitter.com/mO1afpZqtP — Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) June 11, 2021

Mane (29) previously donated 250,000 pounds to build a school in the town. The new hospital will include among others, departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

The Senegal and Liverpool star met last week with H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, to discuss the hospital project.

Le footballeur Sadio Mané a été reçu cet après-midi par le Président @Macky_Sall. L’attaquant de Liverpool a présenté au Chef de l’Etat un ambitieux projet de construction d’un hôpital à Bambali et compte sur l’accompagnement de l’Etat pour le personnel médical. pic.twitter.com/aPBwtY8Iz7 — Présidence Sénégal (@PR_Senegal) June 10, 2021

“Sadio Mané has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on state support for medical personnel,” said a statement from Senegal Presidency on Twitter.

Mane, who was born in Bambali, is playing now with Liverpool FC, having won the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles with his side. He was named CAF Player of the Year 2019.