A speeding driver has crashed a 14-year-old boy to death at Twifo Tarkwa in the Twifo Atti Mokwa District of the Central Region.

An eyewitness, Kofi Yeboah, said the incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday while the deceased, identified as Daniel Otabil, was crossing to a barbering salon along the road.

The driver of the vehicle with registration number AS-74-20 who was said to be driving behind a tipper truck in a dust storm hit and killed him on the spot.

“I was standing by my motor in front of my shop near the scene when I saw a speeding tipper truck approaching with the private car behind it.

“But, because there was dust all over, affecting visibility, the children did not see the private car coming so they were hit, killing Daniel instantly and injuring another,” he narrated.

Mr Yeboah said the car, after hitting the boys, somersaulted and fell into a ditch, leaving its frontage badly damaged.

The boy’s father, Kofi Otabil, said Daniel returned from school around 3 pm on the day of the incident and after eating, asked for a blade to go and shave his hair.

However, they were at home when the news came that his son had been knocked down by a car and rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he died at the hospital before his arrival.

The driver in question is currently in the grips of the Twifo Praso police command to assisting with investigations.