Driver and a passenger in a Honda Accord saloon car escaped unhurt when they crashed into a tree Wednesday evening on the campus of the University of Ghana.



The accident occurred on the stretch from the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annexes to the Fire Station.



According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the unregistered vehicle lost control and crashed into the tree after passing over a ramp with speed.

The vehicle somersaulted after hitting the tree.



The occupants in the vehicle have been freed after being trapped in the vehicle for moments.



They have since been sent to the hospital for attention.



Personnel of the Ghana Fire Service on campus are currently at the scene and have towed the vehicle off the road to avoid traffic.





