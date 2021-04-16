Lawyer for actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, says he will appeal against the 90-day jail sentence of his client.

“For me, I want to go for an appeal,” Andrew Vortia said after the actress was jailed on Friday, April 16, 2021.

He said his chamber had written to the court for the full judgment so that they could file the appeal on Monday, April 19, 2021.

“If I have it by the close of the day, by 9 am on Monday I will file an appeal,” he told the media.

Akuapem Poloo will start serving a 90-day sentence imposed on her by an Accra Circuit court for posting a naked photo of herself which was taken in the presence of his son and posted on Instagram ostensibly to celebrate the boy’s birthday.

Her lawyer prayed the court for a non-custodial sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a deterrent for would-be offenders.

Justice Christina Cann, who sat on the case, bemoaned the alarming rate at which nudity has become a thing in the country’s social media space.

The judge added that the actress was being punished to serve as a disincentive to others.