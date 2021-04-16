Rosemond Brown, widely known as Akuapem Poloo, has made her first public statement after her sentence on Friday.

The Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16, 2021, handed Poloo a 90-day sentence for posing nude with her then seven-year-old son to mark his birthday.

This was after she pleaded guilty to three charges brought against her by prosecutors.

Even before she could settle in a correctional facility, Poloo took to her Instagram page to acknowledged Ghanaians and her colleagues in the creative arts industry for their love and support.

She described her incarceration as a test she would have to go through, adding, however, that as the strong person that she is, she will survive the phase.

She also asked her fans and Ghanaians to remain strong, saying all she needed was their prayers.

Poloo also commended some friends in Nigeria as well as others who have provided financial support for her son.

Watch the video below: