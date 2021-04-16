Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has held a plush party to commemorate his birthday.

The actor celebrated his birthday on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The event was held at the premises of his school, Great Minds at Ahenkro, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Family members, friends and mainly the staff and students of the school thronged the premises in their numbers to share in his joy.

There were a lot of fan games, poetry recitals, choreography, among other acts from the students to make the day memorable.

READ ALSO:

Prayers were said for the comic actor at the all-white event after which he cut his birthday cake with a few of the attendees.

Watch the videos below: