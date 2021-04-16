Ghanaians react to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day sentence on social media

Ghanaians, especially fans of Akuapem Poloo, have taken to social media to express their views after she was eventually sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

The actress received a custodial sentence for posing nude with her then seven-year-old son to mark his birthday.

Following a guilty plea entered by her to three charges brought against her by prosecutors, Poloo was handed a 90-day jail term by the trial court.

Before her sentence, scores of supporters including the likes of Sarkodie, Efya, DKB among others took to social media to plead with authorities to step in to free the video vixen.

Additionally, a #FreeAkuapemPoloo advocacy made waves on social media, with others pleading with the court to temper justice with mercy.

But, the pleas failed as she had already pleaded guilty to the charges.

Check out reactions on social media after she was sentenced:

