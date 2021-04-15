Son of Akuapem Poloo, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, has taken to social media to grief his mother’s conviction.

An Accra Circuit court had convicted Poloo per her own guilty plea for posting a nude photo of herself and his son to mark his seventh birthday.

Following news of her conviction, many have expressed empathy towards Mudasir on how his mother’s crime has and will affect him.

But, the lad took to his Instagram page to eulogize his mother and shower profound love on her.

Mudasir appreciated his mother, saying her love is too much for him.

He posted a photo of his mother passionately kissing his forehead as a sign of her immeasurable love, the same show of love that has landed her in trouble with the law.

Meanwhile, a #FreeAkuapmPoloo movement has been started on social media, with celebrities lending their voices to the advocacy.