Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo who is facing an Accra Circuit court over the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June last year has been convicted on her own plea by an Accra circuit court.

This comes after the actress changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to all the three charges levelled against her.

Sentencing was deferred by the presiding judge, Ms Christiana Cann after Akuapen Poloo pleaded guilty to all charges.

The actress appeared before the court in a black dress and black nose mask with her hands folded amid sobs as she pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The court will now sentence her on her own plea but as a requirement by law, it has to be sure of her state as a woman hence an order for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is not pregnant.

Akuapem Poloo was therefore remanded into police custody to appear on Friday (April 16, 2021) with the results of the pregnancy for sentencing.

Charges

The actress who is facing an Accra Circuit court over the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June last year initially pleaded not guilty to charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being, when she first appeared before the court on November 19 last year but she changed her plea.

The trial was expected to commence today but when the case was called this morning, counsel for Akuapem Poloo, Mr Andy Vortia informed the court that his client wanted to change her plea.

The charges and the facts were read to her in Twi.

Facts of the case

The facts as narrated by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa earlier were that the complainant, Mr Bright K. Appiah, is the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

On June 30 last year, the prosecution said Rosemond celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and took her nude pictures together with her son, who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page, which went viral on social media.

The pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person undermined the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.

The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Rosemond, the prosecution said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

A write up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

The prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the pictures.