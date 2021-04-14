An unusual wedding was held in Siera Leone when a couple, together with their bridesmaids and groomsmen rode a bicycle to the venue.

The bride is Seira Leone’s fastest female cyclist, Isata Sama Mondeh who wanted to make history both in her profession and private life.

In a video making rounds online, Isata is seen riding beside her husband-to-be while the bridesmaids and groomsmen followed suit.

Also, friends of the couple who did not want to be left out of the fun opted for bicycles instead of conventional motor vehicles.

After the wedding, the couple were seen cruising town in their ‘convoy’, excited to be united in matrimony.

Meanwhile, she is also the first female bicycle mechanic in Sierra Leone, and the first to own a bike shop in Sierra Leone.

Watch video below: