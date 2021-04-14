Actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo who was earlier today, convicted by the Accra Circuit Court over her nude pictures with her son has received varied reactions from social media users.

The social media sensation on her son’s seventh birthday posted some naked photos which caused an uproar amongst a section of Ghanaians.

After months of court proceedings, she has been remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before her sentencing.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, the actress pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Christina Cann.

Below are some comments on social media:

As a mother (ME) who is raising a son, Akuapem Poloo did NOTHING wrong. NOTHING. — #ModernDayMom (@Vanessa_Gyan) April 14, 2021

You people are part of the problem. How can you say Akuapem Poloo did nothing wrong with what she did?



Yeah jail is a harsh punishment for her, maybe a fine will be better but she was wrong stop this unnecessary defending https://t.co/FvFtOPYXug — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) April 14, 2021

Akuapem Poloo dropped the nudes last year and got arrested this Year?😂😂 Kwadwo Piano is comfortably waiting for 2022 kaish☺️ — Enock💦 (@Wo__GyimieNo) April 14, 2021

You bore sekov the law nor jail

Nam 1 and the likes….but edey jail Polo😂See laws dey but if “we” as citizens refuse to demand for justice dierr,

E go over we saaaaa. Ghana we like hhmm hmm too much but still Akuapem Polo for go jail. — T A F R I S K I🍑💦👅 (@rickblackjnr) April 14, 2021

The nude picture Akuapem Poloo posted of she and her son noh ebe now dem dey take am on??herrh afiga e turn foolish case oo. — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) April 14, 2021

John Mahama, the man who used this country’s money to buy nkonfem sef is still a free man but they’ve arrested Akuapem Poloo for posting her own nudes. The thing sef it’s not like we didn’t come to this world naked. — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) April 14, 2021

Akuapem Poloo ankasa she dey go twerk at the police station for the Officers der mke she trend more . Mo na moo bl3 😂😂😂💔💔 — 1Timoo 🇬🇭 🌴 (@woyaalepapa) April 14, 2021

Dem arrest Akuapem Poloo for posting her own nudes 😰 kwadwo Piano must shaking wherever he is 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — BURNERX🧢 (@QuasiBurnerx) April 14, 2021

NAM 1 dems dey walk free for the country inside but ibi Akuapem Poloo mmom dem wan jail am.. this country smh



I’m not supporting Poloo but at least make them fine am na jail be some harsh punishment you barbbb — Mufasa Jr (@Mufasajr_) April 14, 2021

We might be needing a slay queen to get the prison map and break out Akuapem Poloo😶 pic.twitter.com/mnm6T65V3B — Myla🇬🇭 (@myla_nifty) April 14, 2021

As a son(ME) who was raised by a mother, Akuapem Poloo did EVERYTHING wrong.EVERYTHING. She has set up her son for harassment by his boy peers.She just doesn’t deserve a harsh sentence which will end up affecting the boy and that’s what we should advocate for,not deny wrongdoing. https://t.co/HBXw5FGMan — Anthony Julius (@fatheranthoni) April 14, 2021

Forget Akuapem Poloo Kasoa people are bringing us the next generation of Spider-Man soon Ei 😂pic.twitter.com/TqNQpis5Yz — Don Sarkcess ⚡️📸 (@Kwesi_Picasso) April 14, 2021

Nam 1 is a free man but Akuapem Poloo is going down 😒#FreeAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/7fpvhBAG9p — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) April 14, 2021

Herh this country 🇬🇭 is not serious at all… Akuapem Poloo is arrested and that NAM 1, Woyome and Opuni still dey walk freely in this country 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ …

“Our leaders for learn sense small” ~Twene Jonas — Euler ★ (@appiahdavid_) April 14, 2021