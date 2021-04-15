An MP has apologised after walking in on a parliamentary video call completely naked.

Screenshots of the Zoom meeting saw Canadian Member of Parliament William Amos holding a mobile phone in front of his private parts while standing next to Canadian and Quebec flags.

The politician took to Twitter to apologise after the grabs of the private session on Wednesday were leaked onto social media.

Someone watching the Question Period stream appears to have posted the footage online prompting baffled Canadians to inquire as to what was going on, reports the Daily Star.

“Anyone recognise this MP wandering around in the buff in their office while taking part in the hybrid Parliament?” Toronto columnist Brian Lilley tweeted.

William Amos appeared naked during the Zoom call (Image: Zoom)

“Obviously, given the flag, they are from Quebec. Wonder what kind of mobile phone he uses?”

Mr Amos then identified himself from his Twitter account.

“I made a really unfortunate mistake today and obviously I’m embarrassed by it,” he said.

“My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologise to all my colleagues in the House.

“It was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.”

Many people have defended Mr Amos, saying the photo leak was a serious breach of privacy and should be investigated.

A screenshot of the blunder was shared online (Image: Zoom)

Others were more dubious of the situation and questioned what the MP had been doing with his phone while naked, and of course there were plenty of “Free Willy” jokes.

Mr Amos also received a significant number of compliments on his body from men and women alike.

“He’s in tip-top shape,” one Twitter user said, while another remarked: “After reviewing the image, I think the only thing William Amos needs to apology for is not having a better webcam.”

Amos later identified himself and apologised (Image: @ChrisGNardi/Twitter)

One woman commented she “wished the same thing happened with [Justin] Trudeau” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Liberal Party member Mark Holland said Mr Amos was “utterly mortified”, adding: “I don’t think there was any ill intent.

“It’s certainly an unfortunate circumstance. This is a warning to everybody.

“You’ve got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you’re dressed appropriately.”

Fellow MP and party whip Claude DeBellefeuille has also spoken about the incident in Parliament.

“It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants,” she said.

“We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well.”

After a year of working from home due to coronavirus, millions have had to get used to video calls in place of in-person meetings and it’s proved a challenge for those of us with less tech savvy.

A South African politician had to apologise after his wife wandered into frame fully naked while he was in a meeting.

There have even been multiple cases of lawyers and local councillors from around the world having sex on camera without realising their colleagues can see them.