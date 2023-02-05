Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is demanding firm action be taken by the government over the death of one Shadrach Arloo, which incident occurred last week at the West Hills Mall.

She is calling for a multi-pronged probe into the issue with the view to serving justice to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The MP addressed a press conference on February 4, 2023 to drive home the quest for justice for Arloo, a native of Nzemaland, specifically Jomoro.

As part of immediate actions, she appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to issue a statement on the incident just as he did in June 2020, in the aftermath of the case of George Floyd, a victim of police violence in the US.

“Just as the President issued a statement in the case of George Floyd, a black American who was killed in a similar way … we expect and demand that H.E Nana Addo Danquah issues a statement to commemorate with the family of Shadrach.”

Shadrach’s death

The incident that led to Arloo’s death took place at the West Hills Mall on January 30, 2023.

Sister of the deceased, Perpetual Didier who is a known gospel musician said her brother was allegedly beaten and tased to death during an incident with a police officer and a private security guard at the mall.

Meanwhile, the Sowutuom District Court remanded the shop Manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, dealers of electrical Appliances within the West Hills Mall, Boafo Osei Kwame in connection with the death of Shadrack Arloo.

