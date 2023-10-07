Ghanaian gospel musician based in the UK, Sonnie Badu has said he will be able to fill the O2 arena again with a year of planning and the grace of God.

Speaking to DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, he said that he could fill the O2 Arena if he gets a year of planning and preparations.

“If I need to do it again, I need a year to plan it, because I have been out of music for a while, so now I need to do a lot of promotion and production of new songs, but yes I can do it.”

He added, “If I put my mind to it I can do it, with the grace of God it’s possible.”

The ‘Baba Oh’ hitmaker also said that he does intense rehearsals and prayer sessions ahead of his concerts.

He also talked about how he handles mistakes from his bandsmen during performances.

“Personally the team know it, I don’t want any mistakes, and we go through thorough prayers because I program everything.

“So even the trumpeters when they make a mistake, I will know it, then I will turn to look at the person and say I know you made a mistake but the crowd will not know.”

Sonnie Badu is currently promoting his upcoming show Rhythms of Africa, happening at the Grand Arena on December 9 2023.

ALSO READ: