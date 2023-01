Something Wicked Awards 2022: King Promise, Black Stars, Ken Ofori-Atta, others crowned winners

As tradition goes, every year Hitz FM gives out awards to some of Ghana’s biggest personalities who made headlines in the year under review.

On Friday, January 27, the Something Wicked Awards as it is called, was held in the Hitz FM studios at Kokomlemle in Accra.

Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger, Paul Adom Okyere, President Akufo-Addo, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and King Promise are among the personalities that won the awards.

Check out the winners below:

ASOURHYE3 PERSONALITY

Nana Agradaa

Chris Seth Okantey (LiveHub CEO)

Hajia 4 real

Afia Schwarzenegger

Ken Ofori-Atta

WINNER: Asourhyeɛ Personality of the Year: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He had the hottest ears in the year 2022.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/DEEB7oTID7 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

EYE RED PERSONALITY

Koku Anyidoho

Tinny

EYE RED FANBASE/SUPPORTERS OF THE YEAR (2022)

C. Ronaldo Fans

Shatta Movement

BhimNation

SarkNation

NPP supporters

WINNER: Eye Red Personality of the Year: Koku Anyidoho#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/nw6Fl3t558 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

KASA BY-HEART

Kofi Jamar

Jupitar

Adu Twum (Education Minister)

OWN GOAL

Samini – his banter with Legon toll guy

DKB – Filling Station wahala

OVER THE BAR

Amerado – Ayongo no rolex

NEEDLESS APOLOGY OF THE YEAR

King Promise (over Accra Stadium no show)

Osman Bukari (over ‘Siuu’ celebration)

Mzbel (over ‘jon’ Afrochella performance)

MOST WANTED PERSONALITY (2022)

Bongo Ideas

Dede Ayew

Otto Addo

Ken Ofori Atta

Nana Agradaa

Baba Rahman

WINNER: Needless Apology – King Promise.



The singer apologized for his inability to perform at Wizkid Live in Accra concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 18, 2022.



Netizens say the gesture was needless.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/PAjvbM8PXg — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

KWAME NKRUMAH AWARD/HAIRLINE

Flowking

OB Amponsah

Papi Five Five

Praye Tiatia

ESHOCK ME

Dance lord leaving DWP

Choosing Baba Rahman over Schlupp

WINNER: Kwame Nkrumah Award – Praye Tietia



The category definition for this award is sketched all over the flyer below.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/E6y8RVLtmP — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

WINNER: E Shock Me – Choosing Baba Rahman over Jeffery Schlupp



Ghanaians are still pondering on how this move came to pass. Citizens are still in shock over GFA's choice. Anyways, congrats to Baba Rahman.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/mTDSo0qBPg — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

HOW CAN YOU TELL ME THIS STORY

Prince Tagoe rejecting PSG for Hearts of Oak

HARDEST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Adwoa Sarfo

Fake Soldier man

WINNER: How Can You Tell Me This Story? – Prince Tagoe rejecting PSG for Hearts of Oak.



We still can't believe it.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/Zqi7BREHev — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

WINNER: How Can You Tell Me This Story? – Prince Tagoe rejecting PSG for Hearts of Oak.



We still can't believe it.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/Zqi7BREHev — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

FLOPPED CONCERT OF THE YEAR

Wizkid live in Accra

Sista Afia in Tamale

DopeNation concert

OVER SABI PERSONALITY

Sonnie Badu

Sally Mann

Aisha Modi

PACKAGING MAN OF THE YEAR

Freedom Caesar (Cheddar)

Kofi Asamoah

MOST INTERESTING NICKNAMES

Nungua De Paul – King Promise

East Legon Adele – Efya

Economic Marguire – Dr. Bawumia

Economic Lukaku – John Mahama

ANIMGUASE3 AKWAABA

Black Stars

Otto Addo

Kurt Okraku

CONTROVERSIAL HEADLINE OF THE YEAR

Chairman Wontumi farts when ejaculating – Afia Schwar

Black Sherif sued; investor seeks crucial reliefs from Court

Hajia 4 real allegedly arrested in UK

BEEF OF THE YEAR

Amerado v Lyrical Joe

Shatta Wale v Bulldog

Sark x Nasty C

DL x Ampong

BEEF SONG OF THE YEAR

Amerado – Sin No More

Amerado – Lyrical Josephine

Lyrical Joe – Baboon

Lyrical Joe – Kwabena Numbers

NEEDLESS BEEF/UNLOOKING

Cabum x Strongman

Papi Kojo x Joey B

WINNER: Beef Song of the Year – Amerado, "Sin No More".#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/yNC0XvJnSh — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

WINNER: Needless Beef of the Year – Cabum Vs Strongman



An elderly man in the game, Cabum, dissed a younger champ, Strongman in the same game, but the latter turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the former's rants.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/SiDh0RBvXG — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

YAWA OF THE YEAR

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

Meek Mill’s Flagstaff house appearance

NSEMHUNU OF THE YEAR

Joyce Dzidor Mensah and Dr UN fake marriage

WORST SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE

Towel by Feli Nuna

YOU FELL OFF

Fantana

Yaa Pono

Kojo Cue

Freda Rhymz

FAILED COMEBACK

OV

Mzbel

Moesha

SHOCKING NEWS OF THE YEAR

Nana Dope and Deportee sacking by Shatta

MUSICAL SHOCKER

Efia Odo

Big Ivy

WHATSAPP BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR

DopeNation

Keche

Donzy

Ephraim

Flowking

Article One

WINNER: WhatsApp Broadcaster of the Year – DopeNation



If you have their number and you've not seen incessant WhatsApp broadcast messages from this duo, then it means they've not saved your number. #SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/S8T4BqmDC0 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

JON PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

MZBEL

YONMO PERSONLAITY

Ayariga

Coded

Okyeame Kwame

OCCASIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

GASMILLA

ABOCHIE

ESHUN

AGENDA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

PAUL ADOM OTCHERE

SAM GEORGE

KELVIN TAYLOR

TWENE JONAS

HEADQUARTERS OF ‘VAWULENCE’

TWITTER

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

PARLIAMENT

KASA POOLEY OF THE YEAR

Aisha Modi

Odii Tornado

Ajagurajah

Twene Jonas

I Don’t Care Personality of the Year

President Nana Akufo-Addo

WINNER: I Don't Care Personality of the Year – President Nana Akufo-Addo



This is a very slippery category. Please, it's all fun and games. We are just playing. We beg.#SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/h28D4SYn15 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

INFORMATION WOR WIASE

Showboy

Odii Tornado

Captain Smart

Olele Salvador

‘VAWULENCE’ PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Odii Tornado

Aisha Modi

Afia Schwarzenegger

WINNER: Agenda Personality of the Year – Paul Adom Otchere #SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/dRULjFXHCG — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

WINNER: Vawulence Personality of the Year – Odii Tornado #SomethingWickedAwards pic.twitter.com/wEA7lqSCqZ — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) January 27, 2023

GOOD NEWS OF THE YEAR

Otto Addo’s resignation

Black Stars early exit



TROUBLESOME PERSONALITY/GHANAIAN ABROAD

Twene Jonas

Kelvin Taylor

Aisha Modi

Showboy

MOST DISCUSSED ISSUE OF THE YEAR

Cedi/Dollar rate

National Cathedral

MOST TALKED ABOUT POLITICIAN

Ken Ofori Atta

Dr Bawumia

Nana Addo

Ken Agyapong

STINGY ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Sista Afia

Reggie Rockstone

Joe Mettle

M.anifest

Piesie Esther

Gambo

MORE: