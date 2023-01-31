The matchday 15 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League kicks-off in midweek at the various stadia with some exciting fixtures.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will hope to continue their winning run when they host Legon Cities on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Struggling Kotoku Royals who suffered a humiliation against Kotoko at the Cape Coast Stadium will host in-form Bibiani Gold Stars and will hope to return to winning ways.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium will hope to deepen the woes of Medeama SC who lost over the weekend at home to Hearts of Oak.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea.

FC Samartex 1992 will welcome Tamale City at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will also host Real Tamale United.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host table leaders Aduana Stars to end the Wednesday games.

On Thursday, Karela United at the CAM Park will host Asante Kotoko with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Accra Lions who held Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium will host city rivals, Accra Great Olympics.

Full Fixtures: