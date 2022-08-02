A business operator in the Somanya District in the Eastern Region says he is taking advantage of the Electricity Company Ghana’s erratic power supply situation in the area.

According to the entrepreneur, he charges phones as a part-time business using a generator in the absence of power supply from the national grid.

For his services, Innocent Tawiah charges GH₵5 for android phones and ₵3 cedi for analogue phones.

This comes after all communities in both municipalities, from Somanya to Kpong, were cut off from the national grid following an alleged exchange of gunshots between the military and some residents at Nuaso.

He noted that the shop was opened purposely to sell phone accessories. However the light-out situation has presented him with another purpose for the shop.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Manuel Koranteng on Monday, Mr. Tawiah noted that he is not the only one in the phone charging business.

“Those people in this vicinity visit here. There are places with generators who are charging phones for other people,” he said.

He stated that although the light has been out since Wednesday he started the phone charging business on Sunday.

Despite earning a living from his business, he wishes the lights to be restored so that the students could adequately prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).