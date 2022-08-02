Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned 13 kilometers of inner roads infrastructure in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The projects form part of 100km Greater Kumasi Inner Roads under a Sino Hydro funding facility, which started in 2019.

Residents of Oforikrom municipality, though happy with the face-lift of some of their roads, want the government to complete other unmotorable ones.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, says Greater Kumasi has seen massive face-lift in terms of inner roads.

According to him, records from Ghana Highways Authority indicate 1,180km of roads have been completed in Ashanti since 2017.

He indicated that the government is starting the Boankra Inland Port project this month and will also commission Kumasi International Airport in September.

The 100km Greater Kumasi Inner road infrastructure project was awarded to the construction firm, ‘Contracta’ in 2019 and completed this year.

The scope of work includes the construction of roadside drains, provision of culverts, earthworks, provision of base and sub-base, double surface dressing and road line marking.

Other beneficiary communities include Suame, Kwadaso, Bantama and Manhyia.

Most of the roads within the Oforikrom Municipality were virgin roads that started from scratch.

Residents are enthused with the upgrading but want other unmotorable roads within the municipality fixed.

Rehabilitated Kumasi Inner city Roads

The Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive, Abraham Kwame Antwi, commended the government for keeping to its promise of fixing 13kilometers inner road infrastructure.

According to him, there are other ongoing road projects within the municipality to be given a massive face-lift in the municipality.

He appealed to the government to help complete other deplorable roads in the municipality.

Chief of Asante-Asakyire, Professor Nana Mensah Bonsu

The Chief of Asante-Asakyire, Professor Nana Mensah Bonsu, who represented Asantehene, was enthused with the development of roads.

He, however, believed the NPP is indebted to the Ashanti region in terms of infrastructure development.

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, wants local assemblies to enforce by-laws that seek to protect roads from damage.