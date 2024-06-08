Software Group (www.SoftwareGroup.com), a global leader in bank digitalization and digital financial service solutions has reaffirmed its commitment to driving digital transformation in both the financial and public sectors across Africa.

The company shared best practices and innovative solutions from its extensive experience across the continent and the globe at GITEX AFRICA 2024, Africa’s largest tech showcase and innovations of tomorrow, which took place from May 29-31, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Commitment to Francophone Africa

“Participating in GITEX AFRICA 2024 was a remarkable opportunity for us to connect with key stakeholders and strengthen our commitment to supporting the digitalization of the financial and public sectors in Francophone Africa,” said Amal Benkirane, Business Development Director, Software Group, Africa. “We are dedicated to empowering banks, governments, and central banks with the technology needed to drive financial inclusion and economic development.”

Innovative Solutions for Banks and Financial Institutions

During the event, Software Group presented their comprehensive suite of digital banking solutions (https://apo-opa.co/3XfwUAR), which include Mobile Wallet/ Super App, Agency Banking, Digital Bank&Neobank, Open Banking / Open API, Loan Origination, Mobile Factoring, and more.

The company’s DigiWave Digital Banking Platform (https://apo-opa.co/3XeNGQJ) is designed to facilitate the digital transformation of banks by offering ready-to-use, quick-to-market, and scalable solutions tailored to the needs of modern financial institutions. This platform is built on a microservices architecture, providing a unique foundation to build a digital transformation strategy with a single vendor. This ensures interoperability, scalability, and a seamless multi-channel user experience, enabling banks and financial institutions to effectively and consistently carry out their digital transformation.

Pioneering Digital Government Solutions

In addition to their digital banking platform and solutions, Software Group showcased their Digital Government offerings (https://apo-opa.co/3XeNGQJ). These solutions are aimed at enabling countries to build resilient and inclusive digital economies through nationwide digital financial infrastructure.

A recent success story from Software Group’s experience is BostwanaPost’s launch of DigiPost, revolutionizing Botswana’s national economy (https://apo-opa.co/3XfYNZU). BotswanaPost, the local designated postal operator and innovator in financial, logistics, postal, communications and agency services, unveiled its transformative Digital Post Office Platform, powered by Software Group – a ground-breaking initiative that aims to modernize the nation’s financial infrastructure, fostering economic growth and financial inclusivity. The smart-app based extension of BotswanaPost sales touch points allows for the onboarding of independent individuals and SMMEs to re-sell postal services.

Founded in 2009 Software Group has solidified its position as a globally recognized technology provider in the USD 100 billion digital financial services industry serving a diverse client base comprising more than 200 banks, governmental bodies, central banks, telecoms, fintechs, and other financial institutions across more than 70 countries. At the core of Software Group’s offerings are DigiWave, its award-winning digital banking platform and prebuilt solutions that contribute to a better digital financial ecosystem, impacting positively the lives of more than 100 mln people worldwide. The company empowers its clients to lead digital banking transformation and innovation, accelerate financial inclusion, establish nationwide payment and financial service platforms, support SME growth, and contribute to building a modern digital economy.

The company is looking forward to continuing its work in advancing digital innovation across Africa and developing the new partnerships and collaborations formed during GITEX AFRICA 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact:

marketing@softwaregroup.com

Learn more at www.SoftwareGroup.com

About Software Group:

Software Group is a global technology company specialized in digitalization and integration solutions for financial service providers. It currently serves a worldwide client base in more than 75 countries from 9 regional offices located in Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, and the USA. Among the customers of Software Group are organizations like Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard and Mastercard Foundation, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asia Development Bank, Asia Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU), Standard Bank, Access Bank, Bank South Pacific, Commercial International Bank Egypt, Bank de Caire, Dosh New Zealand, Allianz Bank, Eurobank, Generali, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Kenya Commercial Bank and more than 200 financial service providers from across the globe.