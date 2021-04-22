Ghanaians are poking fun at Nana Agradaa, the self-styled Accra-based fetish priestess who was arrested yesterday.

Following the murder of a 10-year-old boy by two teenagers at Ofaakor in Accra, state security undertook operations to prevent the occurrence from repeating itself in the future.

This is after a preliminary police investigation has found that the two teenagers were inspired by what they saw on Television.

This revelation by the police led to calls for the state to close down the Television stations dabble in supposed money-doubling rituals.

READ ALSO:

State security has since closed down Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV, owned by Nana Agradaa also known as Patricia Asiedu.

Agradaa is alleged to have duped many of her unsuspecting audience under the guise of doubling their monies for them.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) is said to have revoked Thunder TV’s operational license.

Check out some comments about Nana Agradaa’s arrest below.

Nana Agradaa dier I sure say nobody go sign petition give am😂😂😂😂💔 unless she call en dwarfs make them come break am out😂😂😂 nbs Prison Break things😂😂 — Drayy🥷🇬🇭 (@drayy09) April 21, 2021

Dem say make Nana Agradaa enter cells she say she get Asthma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V37yZPRTuP — Kobby Morant 🥽 (@PNanfam) April 21, 2021

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer to the media pic.twitter.com/WYjZDh8Hij — nanaahenkan (@Owareahenkan) April 21, 2021

Okomfo Agradaa knew she’s scamming people o 😹😹



Ei Ghana pic.twitter.com/3n9k18xW6Q — Sir Alby † 🦅🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Itz_Kwakwa) April 17, 2021

Nana Agradaa’s gods in an emergency meeting after her arrest 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bt6uOpBug0 — Emerald Bigailz🧚🏼‍♀️🌺🌹 (@cheremaah) April 21, 2021

Nana Agradaa Trying to pull Akuapem Poloo back to prison🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nttU2VXi0q — STRONGMAN BA KOBBE💥 (@1KobbeBrown) April 21, 2021

“There’s nothing like sika gari, I use my brain”

Herrr Nana Agradaa is a legend 😂😂🤣🤣 — Beno S★rkCess 🤟🚀 (@BenopaOnyx1) April 17, 2021

Nana Agradaa: gods of sika garri, save me.



The gods: pic.twitter.com/ZgqMpkCit4 — Dr. Prof. Ayigbe Borla Bird PHD (@Mr_Ceyram) April 21, 2021

If Nana Agradaa doesnt escape from prison like Michael Scofield did, I wont trust any fetish priest again 😂 — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) April 21, 2021

As them arrest Nana Agradaa de3 make them also get her PR Big Akwes too arrested he can’t be lying to us liadat, ein head check like 555 ky3sen!! pic.twitter.com/QFm1kI3Oo2 — GOOGLE (@Goglefame) April 21, 2021

As them arrest nana agradaa, mallam Issaka for Facebook change ihn name to Evangelist Kwame Ampadu — Pokuase OMAR ST£RLING🗯 (@ambassadorsam2) April 21, 2021

When they’ll heard Nana Agradaa is going to Prison ..



Prisoners: Y’agye Sika🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gmnS8DCBrJ — STRONGMAN BA KOBBE💥 (@1KobbeBrown) April 21, 2021

This team just arrived at kotoka for Nana Agradaa 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rv9ZXEQveu — Ben (@CandyOffei14) April 21, 2021

As them arrest Nana Agradaa de3 Chief Tv, 2nd Chance TV, Truth TV, Spiritus TV owners must be shaking now 😂😂 — Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) April 21, 2021

Nana Agradaa says Accra stay by plan, but she’s in Kumasi so who is she deceiving?😂😂 — E U G E N E 🇬🇭🍀 (@Papaye_Asa) April 21, 2021

Ghana Police ankasa them no dey hear eih. Them arrest a whole Nana Agradaa herh. Amotia Geng must be shaking 😭😂😂😂 — UCC SHATTA WALE 🇬🇭🧠 (@iamsamuelpagge) April 21, 2021