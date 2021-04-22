Nana Agradaa is a fetish priestess
Nana Agradaa is a fetish priestess

Ghanaians are poking fun at Nana Agradaa, the self-styled Accra-based fetish priestess who was arrested yesterday.

Following the murder of a 10-year-old boy by two teenagers at Ofaakor in Accra, state security undertook operations to prevent the occurrence from repeating itself in the future.

This is after a preliminary police investigation has found that the two teenagers were inspired by what they saw on Television.

This revelation by the police led to calls for the state to close down the Television stations dabble in supposed money-doubling rituals.

READ ALSO:

State security has since closed down Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV, owned by Nana Agradaa also known as Patricia Asiedu.

Agradaa is alleged to have duped many of her unsuspecting audience under the guise of doubling their monies for them.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) is said to have revoked Thunder TV’s operational license.

Check out some comments about Nana Agradaa’s arrest below.