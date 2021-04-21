The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu, has confirmed the arrest of popular fetish priestess, Patricia Asieduwaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Ursula took to her Facebook timeline to explain details of her arrest and the closure of her two TV stations at Kasoa.

Nana Agradaa’s stations were closed and equipment seized for operating without the necessary authorization.

The two media houses are among many on the state’s list of targeted raids today.

Nana Agradaa has allegedly swindled an uncountable number of her gullible audience under the pretext of doubling cash for them through her openly advertised ‘Sika Gari’ ritual concept.

Reacting to the arrest, the Minister said at about 2200hrs on 20/04/2021, a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed her premises to make the arrest.

Read her full Facebook post: