Gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has reacted to the arrest of fetish priestess, Patience Asieduwaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

In what appeared to be the expression of joy over Agradaa’s arrest, Ms Asamoah said the end was near for the self-acclaimed fetish priestess.

She took to her Facebook page to make the declaration, requesting fans and followers to respond ‘Amen’.

She wrote: We shall all witness the end of “Sika Gali”. Let me hear a big Amen!

Nana Agradaa was arrested around 10:00 pm on Tuesday with her two television channels closed down and equipment seized for operating without the necessary authorization.

The two channels, Ice TV and Thunder TV were among many on the state’s list of targeted raids.

Nana Agradaa has allegedly swindled an uncountable number of her gullible audience under the pretext of doubling cash for them through her openly advertised ‘Sika Gari’ ritual concept.

