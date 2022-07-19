Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to a video in which a lady was seen arguing with her boyfriend for refusing to cover the cost of dinner for herself and her 18 friends.

From the video, the incident seemed to have happened in the United States of America due to their accent.

The lady, who was celebrating her birthday, expected her boyfriend to cover the dinner cost of 18 friends she invited for dinner together with her boyfriend.

Lady upset that her boyfriend declined to cover the cost of the 18 friends she invited to her birthday hangout pic.twitter.com/8Y29ZxRXtM — philimonTv📺 🌎 (@philimonTv) July 17, 2022

“You should have paid for all our food… It’s my birthday, you should have gone all out… I cannot believe you’re doing this to me…that’s your job,” she said.

However, her boyfriend refused to foot the bill.

The boyfriend of the lady said, “I am not paying for everybody’s food. It is your birthday, cool, but I am not doing it. Why do you think I have to pay for all your food tho?” he questioned the lady.

Twitter users have since reacted to the video. ‘The 18’ is trending number one with over 200, 000 tweets in reference to the video.

Ghanaians have also waded into the conversation. While some people are backing the lady’s demand, others also think it is wrong for the lady to have demanded such a gesture from her boyfriend.

One Twitter handle wrote: “I have my Ghana card, so I will pay for the 18 girls.”

Ah wait,how the 18 girls pull up for the date? A convoy of uber or kuffour bus as someone said? — Kofi❤️🇬🇭 (@ne_kwasia_) July 17, 2022

If the guy was in Ghana, he could have used his Ghana card to pay for the 18 friends.



I love my country 😍❤️ — PromzyKingston (@PromzyKingston) July 17, 2022

But the boyfriend no try at all. He should have just been a gentleman and pay for all the 18 girls. Even Jesus koraa fed 5000 people and didn't create a scene. At least buy kooko 2 cedis for each of them then 10 loaves of tea bread — BIG PEDRO (@bigpedro00) July 17, 2022

