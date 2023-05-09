A young man with an astonishing resemblance to the renowned Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, has caused a stir on social media.

The young man’s strikingly similar sparkling eyes and infectious smile have left many social media users in awe. Some even speculated that he could be Lil Win’s long-lost sibling due to their uncanny resemblance.

Lil Win, known for his humorous roles in Ghanaian movies and his distinct character, has amassed a large fan base in the country.

As a result, it is no surprise that when someone bearing his features appears, fans cannot contain their excitement. The attention-grabbing resemblance between the young man and the actor has captivated the attention of many Ghanaians.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ghanaians have been entertained by lookalikes of popular celebrities.

Several amusing viral posts featuring uncanny resemblances to famous personalities have surfaced on social media in recent months. This latest lookalike has only added to the excitement among social media users in Ghana.

ALSO READ: