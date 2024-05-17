Partnership involves events collocation; GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) is regarded as the largest innovation and business tech startup event on the continent.

Smart Africa has signed a partnership agreement with GITEX Africa to organize the 2nd Ministerial peer exchange, the 3rd meeting of the Council of African ICT agencies (CAITA) alongside a training for the CAITA, in collaboration with the AFRALTI (African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI), and the inaugural Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum among other activities. Happening from 29th to 31st May 2024 in Marrakesh, Morocco, GITEX Africa is regarded as the largest tech and startup event in the continent. Venue provision, inviting participants, and visibility are among the deliverables agreed upon.

The Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum is a premier event, uniting distinguished leaders from the Health and ICT sectors, including entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to explore the transformative power of technology in shaping the future of healthcare in Africa. The one-day forum, jointly hosted by Smart Africa, Africa CDC and GITEX Africa, will feature interactive thematic sessions and networking event, and will take place on 31st May 2024. Additionally, the meeting of the Council of African IT Agencies (CAITA) is set for May 29, 2024.

“We are pleased to join forces with GITEX Africa to collocate high-level events including the first Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum. This is a crucial gathering to discuss digital infrastructure, governance models and frameworks affecting the digital health sector, and to develop solutions together,” said Smart Africa’s CEO, Mr. Lacina Koné.

As part of the partnership, Smart Africa through the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) will organize a Ministerial peer exchange and a training workshop for the members of the CAITA on the sidelines of GITEX Africa. The Ministerial peer exchange will bring to fore, the key learnings of some countries in Africa in their digital transformation journeys, while the training for the members of CAITA will address the importance of innovative thinking in digitalization with a focus on data, emerging technology and more. These activities will support the implementation of the Smart Africa Trust Alliance (SATA).

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, GITEX Africa and World Future Health Africa’s organiser, said: “As GITEX Africa returns for its highly anticipated second record-breaking edition alongside the debut of World Future Health Africa, we once again proudly celebrate our successful alliance with Smart Africa, creating new avenues for digital advancement, enhancing tech awareness and accessibility, and fostering cross-regional collaborations. As a platform to catalyse innovation, investments, relevant connections, and thought-provoking discussions, GITEX Africa 2024 has expanded its boundaries, presenting invaluable opportunities for public and private sectors alike to converge and play a pivotal role in the future of tech.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

GITEX Africa Media Contact:

Tayce Marchesi – PR Executive

Tel.: + 971 58 552 3994

Tayce.Marchesi@dwtc.com

For more information, contact:

Yvan Guéhi, Head of Brand and Communications

Smart Africa Secretariat

​E-mail: comms@smartafrica.org

GITEX Africa on social media:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3v1htkm

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/43gcRU0

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3TJoQXf

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3VfTpoz

Youtube: https://apo-opa.co/3vcZI1p

Hashtag: #GITEXAFRICA

Follow Smart Africa on:

Website: www.SmartAfrica.org

Twitter: @RealSmartAfrica

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3NL7Dcu

About Smart Africa:

Smart Africa is an alliance of African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and the use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State, the Alliance now has 39 member countries, representing over 1.1 billion people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

About GITEX Africa:

GITEX Africa (https://apo-opa.co/3K8cemA) is the largest and most influential tech and start-up event on the African continent, taking place from 29-31 May 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. The 2nd landmark edition returns to the Red City, held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco. Hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD), under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, GITEX Africa’s expansion in 2024 is amplified by the debut of the co-located World Future Health Africa, accelerating the continent’s ascending tech-fuelled digital health revolution. The blockbuster duo is organised by KAOUN International, the overseas affiliate of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which organises GITEX GLOBAL in the UAE, the world’s largest and most trusted tech and start-up event.