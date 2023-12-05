A Political Science and History lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Amakye Boateng, has described former President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy as a “big idea” and some people may not understand due to their small-mindedness.

In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua Nkommo on Abusua FM he argued, “This policy is a big idea, and we cannot expect small minds to understand it.

“If Vice President Bawumia with an economics background, cannot understand the policy, which seems to create more jobs, then it is up to him,” he stated.

Dr. Boateng underscored the potential of the policy to boost Ghana’s revenue-generating base if the Ghana Revenue Authority began taking taxes from night markets.

Questioning why anyone would view this policy negatively, Dr. Boateng said the policy will provide an avenue to reduce Ghana’s youth unemployment while boosting the economy.

24hrs Economy Banter

The former president John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer for the National Democratic Congress proposed the 24-hour economy as his solution to creating more decent jobs and expanding the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Mahama has explained that the policy proposition will provide businesses with incentives to adopt a 3-shift system that operates around the clock.

The former president and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has laughed off the policy proposition insisting the 24-hour economy is already working in earnest for several industry players.

Addressing party faithful in the Northern Region, Dr Bawumia contended, “Today, there are many businesses that are already working for 24 hours.”

Hospitals are open for 24 hours. You can buy electricity for 24 hours. Because of digitalization, you can transfer money for 24 hours. There are many chop bars and restaurants that are open for 24 hours.”

Leader of the Movement For Change, Alan Kyerematen who is massing up a third force to Ghana’s NPP, NDC political duopoly has questioned the level of understanding of persons criticizing the 24-hour economy proposal.

Speaking after a massively attended walk in Kumasi, The commander of the yellow butterfly movement recommended that the debate be rather elevated to intellectual discussions on the feasibility of the idea.

“Former President Mahama came to say that he will implement a 24-hour economy when he comes. He is not wrong if he says that. Anyone who says the 24-hour economy is bad does not understand politics. All those who don’t want the 24-hour economy, what it implies is that they have no understanding of politics.

“But what we have to ask John Mahama is that… what are you going to do to keep the economy running for 24 hours? That is the question we should be asking. That is the question we need to put to the NDC but if you come out to say the 24-hour economy is not going to work then you lack understanding,” he stated.

