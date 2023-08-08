Six police officers have sustained injuries following a clash with tricycle operators at the premises of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The incident occurred on Monday, August 7, 2023.

This was at a time the police were called in to maintain calm and order when the operators besieged the premises to retrieve their seized tricycles.

The Head of Communications, Nana Afuah Konadu, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“If you go to the hospitals, you will see various injuries they have sustained. We realised the situation was getting out of hand. They were not ready to comply, they were ready to hurt anybody that came their way.

“They just didn’t allow law or order to work, so the military came in, I think about seven or so came in to disperse the crowd. They have left. As you can see, we are continuing for one week, and it will continue again depending on the state of affairs,” she narrated.

In the past few days, tricycle riders have been up in arms with the Assembly over a decision to ban its operations in the Central Business District (CBD).

The assembly took the decision on 29 April 2023, to restrict tricycle activities to certain areas around the CBD to reduce road crashes.

However, despite the restrictions, some tricycle operators have refused to adhere.

Despite the resistance, Madam Konadu has vowed that KMA will not back down on its decision.

