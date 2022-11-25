African mermaid Sister Derby has stunned in a beautiful outfit made last-minute from curtains and other thrift items.

As part of her initiative to popularize upcycled thrift, Sister Derby rocked the timeless piece in photos she shared on social media.

Sister Derby rocking upcycled thrift wear made from curtains Credit:@scarpixels/@sisterdeborah/IG

She transformed the yellow striped curtain fabric into a beautiful three piece dress consisting of a dress, long veil and a coverup top.

According to her, she lowkey loves the challenge if having to be creative on the spot and combine very old pieces with the current worn pieces she has.

Sister Derby added that she loves to look unique and the pressure due to time constraint makes her creative juices flow to be able to design catchy pieces.

