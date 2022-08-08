Singer Sista Afia has finally responded to claims made by musician Aysesem that he wrote most of his hit songs for her.

According to her, Ayesem’s statement is valid, but she added that they wrote most of the songs together.

Ayesem came out to say “he did, which I wouldn’t deny, like he helped with most of the songs. I really don’t want to talk about this because he is someone I consider family,” she confirmed on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Earlier in an interview, Ayesem said he has not confronted the Weather hitmaker about the matter due to their long-standing relationship.

“I decided not to talk about this whole thing because I felt she was a sister. I like Sista Afia because of her voice. She is powerful when it comes to singing. I liked her from day one, so I just wanted to support her,” he averred.

Reacting to Ayesem’s revelation, Sista Afia described it as childish, explaining that she doesn’t see its relevance.

She explained that ghostwriting has been part of the music industry, hence if Ayesem wants some clout to push his brand, he should rather inform her first.

He has done this before… and when I met him, he said he wanted to release a new song. At least he could have called me and not to let me look bad. We have done so many songs. Corner Corner, singlet and Weather… There are some songs that I have not even released yet. A year ago was when I started knowing about this publishing stuff.

According to Sista Afia, she pays anyone who puts effort in her career, hence, she was surprised to see Ayesem in the news.

I appreciate people. It’s sad because you won’t see Kdei sitting somewhere saying all that because he is matured. You won’t see Singlet doing that. You don’t have to do that.

There are girls in the industry I have written songs for. Sometimes I am not supposed to say that they did this, but I use my money. Even if you have written for me, I give you something.

