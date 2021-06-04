Some residents of Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region are furious over government’s delay to complete their road ahead of Sir John’s funeral.

“They have disappointed residents of Sakora Wonoo; at least this road should have been constructed by the NPP government a week to the funeral, and they should not wait for us to demonstrate,” they said.

According to them, the NPP has disgraced its late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, as that was not what the party promised.

They said they doubt the party will ever construct the road, and “even if they do, they have already disgraced Sir John” due to the delay.

“Sir John fought a strong fight for Nana Addo to win the election. Now Sir John is late, and you have disappointed him. His ghost, wherever he is, would attest that the NPP government has disappointed him,” a female resident said.

“When Sir John was alive, he ensured that the gutters are constructed, he was going to ensure the roads are constructed, and he passed on, he was constructing the hospital.

“We were benefiting from him but for death. You came to us and spoke big English during his one-week celebration, though some of us are not educated, there were others who are, so they explained to us.”

Another resident recalled the promise made to them by the NPP before the election and wondered if ever those promises will be a reality.

“They said they were going to complete the hospital and school and also ensure that they complete any project that Sir John started before his burial.

“Sir John has been in the fridge for a year until today that he’s been buried yet they have not constructed the road so, after the burial, we would have no business with the NPP,” they said.

The late Sir John died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a bout with Covid-19.