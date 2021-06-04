A student of University of Ilorin, Nigeria, identified as Olajide Blessing Omowumi, was on Wednesday night, June 2, raped and brutally murdered.

The unidentified persons broke into the home of the deceased who was living with a family member.

According to reports, while the said family member, a medical doctor, was on night shift, the perpetrators sneaked into the home and tortured her.

The 22-year-old was found dead, completely naked and tied with a rope. She’s believed to have been raped and suffocated to death by her killer(s).



A note with a message that reads: “No forgiveness from unilorin” was also found on her.