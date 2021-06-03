A scary moment an airplane got stuck in mud after skidding off its runway has been captured on camera.

According to the aviators, the incident involving the aeroplane happened at Mortala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

In videos that have since gone viral, the airplane could be seen imbalanced while the wheels still rotates.

All efforts by the captain to fly out of the ditch was futile, leaving some staff no option than to dig mud off the runway.

Authorities have updated that no fatalities or injuries were recorded and announced that investigations have commenced.

Meanwhile, barely a week ago, another flight from the airline landed in a different destination for yet-to-be-announced causes.

