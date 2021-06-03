The Round of 64 games of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup recorded some shocking results on Tuesday and Wednesday at the various stadia.

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have both progressed to the Round of 32 after recording a win against Liberty Professionals and Bekwai Youth Football Academy respectively.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a brace and Obeng Junior added another for Hearts of Oak who beat city rivals Liberty Professionals 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko beat Bekwai Youth Football Academy 2-0 to book their spot in the Round of 32 with goals from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Keyekeh helping Mariano Barreto’s men over the line.

Dreams FC, meanwhile, lost 4-2 on penalties against Phar Rangers after the game ended 2-2 in 90 minutes.

Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks, Medeama have all booked their spots in the round of 32.

Full Round of 64 Results: