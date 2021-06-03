President Akufo-Addo has charged telecom giant MTN Ghana to support the growth of Ghanaian young entrepreneurs in the tech space.

He charged the company to invest in the growth of start-apps and other innovations that will promote the use of digital technology in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the 25 years anniversary of MTN Ghana’s operation in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, said the operations of the company has transformed the country’s digital transformation journey so far, a situation he believes should be archived in a museum for generations yet unborn to learn about.

The operations of MTN Ghana started in Ghana 1996 with Scancom as one of the privately own mobile telecommunication firms in the country.

The President charged the company to embark on an aggressive start-app investment to support the country’s youth and thereby bridge the digital divide.

“Through the Accra Digital Centre initiative, government is providing state of the art commercial office spaces for ICT and BPOs and training for the youth and entrepreneurs in the ICT industry. I am charging MTN Ghana to also look at investing in promoting of start apps, reducing the gender digital divide and stimulating the vibrant technology hub space.

You should also work with your sector ministry to establish a telecommunication museum to chronicle and showcase our development and achievement in theses sector because we have a lot of story to tell”

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful expressed confidence that MTN Ghana will continue to support Government’s policy initiatives in the ICT sector.

“MTN Ghana has contributed immensely to the digital journey of our country and it is imperative that we continue to explore together as a country, the many opportunities in the telecommunication space”.

“I look forward to MTN Ghana collaborating more with government to develop more innovative solutions to solve problems for our country”, she said.

Chief Executive of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh highlighted some key strategies for the company in the years ahead.

“We are always delighted to introduce customer care products and services that will greatly benefit the Ghanaian people.”

“As we celebrate the past, let’s also look at the next five years ahead of MTN Ghana with enhanced digital solutions to make payment and money transactions easier for all”, he elaborated.

“The MTN Group believes in the use of ICT infrastructure to transform the country’s economy and indeed for the continent. We are committed to deliver on our promises to even make the brand bigger and better” he said.

MTN Ghana is currently the largest telecommunication services provider in the country.