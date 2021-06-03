Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius after just three months at the club on mutual grounds.

The 28-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors during the second transfer window, as a replacement for Kwame Opoku, who joined the Algerian side, USM Alger.

Vinicius scored twice in four games during his stay in the Ghana Premier League.

The club has not stated the reason for the termination, but reports suggest the Brazilian’s off-field conduct may have played a part.

In a statement, Kotoko said: “The player requested for three months leave without pay to help address personal and family issues in Brazil.

“These issues have prevented him from giving his very best to the club and he is unhappy about the situation.

“Management, however, thought it wise to mutually terminate [bis contract] and help him fully focus on pressing issues.”

Below is the full statement by the club: