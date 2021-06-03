The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, on Tuesday ordered Achimota Senior High School to admit two Rastafarian students it initially denied enrollment over failure to trim their dreadlocks.

The school authorities argued that it was against the school rules to admit students with such hairstyles.

The students, Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, through their parents, sued the School’s Board of Governors, Education Minister, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General to enforce their fundamental Human Rights.

READ ALSO:

Below is the full judgement: