A former Deputy Attorney General (AG), Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has said Achimota school will be cited for contempt of court if it attempts to prevent the two Rasta students from accessing the school.

He said although the school has served notice it will appeal the court order, the intention to appeal does not stop the children from being admitted as has been instructed by the court.

Ras Aswad Nkrabea, a parent of the two Rasta students, has said he is taking the boys to school himself.

He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM that an intention by the Achimota School to file an appeal against the court ruling will not stop the children from going to school.

“We are taking the boys to school today,” he said.

The Governing Board of the Achimota School has instructed lawyers of the school to file an appeal against the court ruling which ordered that the two Rastafarian students, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy, who were denied admission into the school, be admitted.

The Board said it disagrees with the ruling of the court which was delivered on Monday, May 31.

ALSO READ: