Ex-President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated the problems of insecurity and economic instability in Nigeria has left citizens in a mood of “bitterness and sadness.”



He made the statement at the unveiling of a book authored by Femmy Carrena in his honour and titled ‘The Man, The General, The President’ on Thursday, June 3.



The former president noted that Nigeria has been destined to lead the black race but “failure of leadership” has impeded the country from taking its place in the comity of developed nations.



He added that education must be made a priority and 14 million out-of-school children must be returned to school.



“My prayer is that all of us, particularly in this country we will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be; a land flowing with milk and honey.



“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness. That is not what God wants this country to be.



“We must change the narrative. We must talk to ourselves in the civilised language,” he said.



