The Ministry of Health has announced the recruitment of Nurse Assistant Clinicals and Nurse Assistant Preventives.

The beneficiaries, according to the outfit, will be persons who completed Public Health Training Institutions in 2019 and are registered permanently with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the recruitment will begin at 12:pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and end at 6:pm on Friday, June 18.

“Qualified persons are, therefore, requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal, and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry,” the statement signed by the Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has cautioned it does not charge any money for recruitment and postings and has advised applicants not to make any payment for such purposes.

