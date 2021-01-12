A Ghanaian actress and singer, identified only as Hajia Police, had to run for her life when her bosses tried to get her to sign a contract in a shrine.

On Sunday, Hajia Police arrived in the Eastern Region to sign a contract with a music label by the name, Behind The Scene Gh.

Shockingly, however, the contract signing failed to materialise as she got to realise that the contract-signing was going to take place in a shrine.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in an interview after she bolted for her life, Hajia Police said she was a true Muslim who didn’t know what the label managers had planned, hence her decision to flee.

She added that her beliefs go contrary to what her bosses wanted her to do which is why she walked away.