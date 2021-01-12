The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has challenged the election of Laadi Ayii Ayamba as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Pusiga Constituency.

Madam Ayamba has eight days to file a notice of appearance to the petition filed in the Bolgatanga High Court.

The Petition was filed by the NPP Pusiga candidate, Abdul-Karim Zanni Dubiure with the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) and Madam Ayamba as the respondents.

Madam Ayamba polled 14,929 in a fiercely contested election while his main contender, Mr Abdul-Karim Zanni Dubiure, obtained 14,866 votes.

Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga

Mr Dubiure is said to be challenging the election of the MP, who has been sworn in for her third term, claiming there was over-voting in certain polling stations.

Below is the writ as filed in the Bolgatanga High Court: