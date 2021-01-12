Parliamentary candidate for Techiman South Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a petition before the Wenchi High Court.

Christopher Beyere has asked that he is declared the winner of the December election for the constituency.

In his petition, he wants the court to declare that the gazetting of Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the winner is null and void.

The verdict by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Techiman South Constituency stated that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate won with 49,682 votes representing 50.2 per cent of the total valid vote cast, whilst the NDC’s candidate had 49,205 votes representing 49.8 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

But the plaintiff NDC parliamentary candidate insists this is not representative of the facts.

“That per the pink sheets, the Petitioner got from the agents at each of the 267 polling stations, the petitioner garnered 50,306 votes in the parliamentary election at the Techiman South Constituency whilst the 1st Respondent got 50,013 votes,” portions of the petition indicated.

Mr Beyere further prays the court to declare “that all actions taken by the said returning officer as well as by the 2nd Respondent consequent upon the said declaration of the 1st Respondent as the winner of the parliamentary election are all void”.

Techiman South forms part of the constituencies where the opposition NDC believes to have won in the just-ended elections.

The area’s parliamentary elections were characterised by violence when a clash ensued between some supporters of political parties and security agencies during the collation of the results.

Two people died in the violence.