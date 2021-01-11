The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it believes the recent attacks on the Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency are attempts to reduce the party’s parliamentary strength.

In a statement issued by the party’s regional secretary, James Gunu on Sunday, the party maintained that the act was a deliberate ploy to reduce the party’s parliamentary seats in the just ended general elections.

“The diabolic and evil agenda is to use these as a pretext to mount legal challenges in order to reduce the NDC parliamentary strength,” the statement said.

The concerns raised by the Secretariat follows attacks on the newly-elected MP, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.

Mr Dzudzorli Gakpey has suffered 2 robbery attacks in separate operations and an attack on his Rootsenaf Gas filling station at Satsimadza near Agbozume following his victory in December elections.

Following the incidents, the NDC says it suspects foul play and believes the attacks were carried by persons believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party’s vigilante group.

“We consider this armed attack by suspected NPP hoodlums as part of the grand scheme by the Akufo-Addo led NPP to reduce our majority seats in Parliament and President John Dramani Mahama’s overwhelming win in the just ended Parliamentary and Presidential elections.”

The party went on to describe the attacks as ‘barbaric and sadistic acts bearing the fingerprints of an organized, planned, well-rehearsed sinister agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP to divert attention from the stolen election.’

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Secretariat has promised to give persons who help to arrest the perpetrators an amount of GHS 10,000.

“The Regional Secretariat is therefore calling on the party faithful and other well-meaning Ghanaians to be on the look-out for such armed thugs and to provide valuable information towards their arrest.

“While we wish our MP-elect and his family speedy recovery, the Secretariat has set aside GHS 10,000 reward for anyone or group of persons who would volunteer information leading to the arrest of the culprits of this dastardly act.”

The Keta Municipal Police has since the first incident also promised to offer 24-hour protection to the elected MP.