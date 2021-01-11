The snatching of ballot papers during the election of Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, by Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, is “an act of God.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, claims the scene created by the MP was the “hand of God at work.”

Nsawam-Adoagyiri

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made the comment when he mounted a spirited defense for the embattled Tema West MP on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He explained that his [Carlos’] action was borne out of a similar act perpetuated by then Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Hon. Mubarak Muntaka.

“Muntaka snatched the ballot box three times no one complained so why the noise about Carlos also snatching ballot papers?” he quizzed.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh revealed how he was immobilised by an NDC MP just because they wanted power.

“An NDC MP hit me hard in the stomach and at a point, I was immobilised; that was how angry and desperate some of them were,” he revealed.

At best, he said Mr Ahenkorah deserves commendation instead of condemnation because he did not err in his conduct.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahenkorah has rendered an unqualified apology for his conduct.