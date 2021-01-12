The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has adopted the Nduom School of Business and Technology as its satellite campus to address its accommodation challenges.

Director of Public Affairs at the University, Maj. (Rtd) Kofi Baah Bentum, said, the institution will have all its stream of students on the main campus.

However, it would run a hybrid system where the university would be combining physical contact learning and virtual learning as well.

“We have one stream doing the physical, they will be in the classroom and the other stream who will be doing the E-learning,” he stated.

He explained to JoyNews that the University instituted the plan during the pandemic in order for students to complete their final exams, thus “this is not new”.

ALSO READ:

“When Covid-19 was at its peak and students were sent home, we opted to bring them back to write their final exam and when they came back, they went to, for us, it’s not new at all.

“To make this more simple for us, we arranged with the Nduom School of Business and technology which is situated at the Takoradi highway and the facility has been given to us,” he stated.

According to him, this initiative has created more rooms to reduce pressure in classrooms as well as aid the students in learning.

“That is where they will have their lectures, accommodation and also there is a clinic, auditorium, good lecture theatres, water, light everything.

“This means that we don’t have classrooms overstretched because it is not everybody who will be in the classroom,” he added.

Nduom School of Business.

Currently, close to 1000 students of the School of Business would be accommodated there and have their academic activities there as well.

“We have moved almost a 1,000 of our fresh students out there. The school already has excellent facilities so that is where they will be administered from day one,” he added.