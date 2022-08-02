Mobile Money Agents Association has called on the government to involve them in the SIM re-registration process.

Speaking on The Probe on JoyNews, the Public Relations Officer for the Association, Charles Kwesi Addo, explained that involving them would help fast-track the registration process to help increase the number of registered SIM cards.

“It would be important for the government to put out steps so that mobile money agents across the country could be added to streamline the activity of SIM reregistration.

“The number (of registered SIM cards) is still not encouraging. They should up their game and bring in more channels to help with this exercise,” Mr Addo said.

This comes after the deadline for SIM re-registration was once again extended.

According to the Communications and Digitalisation Minister, the final deadline is September 30. This she says should give people adequate time to register all their SIMs.